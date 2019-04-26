Una sesión de fotos llamada “Belleza Natural” ha causado polémica
Todos elegimos cómo nos sentimos más cómodos con nuestro cuerpo.
“No quiero decir que las mujeres deben empezar a dejarse crecer el vello de las axilas, solo creo que es una posibilidad y no debe descartarse. Me gustaría que la gente solo cuestionara todo”.
-Ben Hopper
Así defiende las polémicas fotografías del artista Ben Hopper. Es un fotógrafo de Londres que se dio a la tarea de capturar otro tipo de estilos, llamando así a su trabajo “Belleza Natural”.
View this post on Instagram
@translucentgrl photgrphed by @benhopper I simply chose to no longer bother enduring the pain, let alone the expense. I feel entirely comfortable not conforming. If people find me unattractive because of it, great! I then know that they’re the kind of people I don’t want to interact with. It didn’t necessarily make me feel empowered, just comfortable. I don’t think women refusing to shave should necessarily be considered a radical act. Of course it’s a way in which women can refuse to conform to patriarchal beauty standards, but I don’t want my body to consistently be read as a political space. I hope that eventually our society will reach a stage where we are mature enough to no longer be shocked by women with body hair, that it will no longer be read as a form of feminist backlash or political statement, but just a normal human body existing within the world. #armpit #armpithair #armpits #BenHopper #BenHopperNaturalBeauty #brainwash #brainwashed #feminin #feminismo #feminista #feministart #hairyarmpit #hairyarmpits #hairywomen #hairremoval #inspiration #mentalslavery #naturalbeauty #selflove #underarm #womanpower #womensright #womensrights
El trabajo de Hopper duró aproximadamente 3 años. Su intención es enseñar al mundo que también está bien romper con los estereotipos, mostrar que no todo lo que es hermoso viene en las mismas presentaciones.
View this post on Instagram
Natural Beauty / © Ben Hopper این دختر فوق العاده نیست؟ عکاس مجموعه اش را ادامه میدهد زیبایی بکر و دختران جسور چند عکس قبلی این مجموعه را پارسال برای شما منتشر کردم و این عکسی کاملا جدید از این کلکشن است بن هوپری که زیبایی واقعی زن را در '' خود بودنش'' میداند! در جسارت و ازادی ذهنی او اینکه بداند با چه چیزهایی زندگی کند و با تمام داشته ها و نداشته هایش شاد باشد، این یک خویش شناسی مدرن است! یک زیبایی بکر دو تحلیل کامل را برای این عکس ها در دو سال گذشته نوشتم اما لازم است بدانید که این عکس ها فراتر از چند موی اصلاح نشده است این عکس ها از هویت واقعی زن سخن میگوید، چه کسی تعیین میکند شما باید چگونه باشید؟ فرد ،خانواده، اجتماع ،تبلیغات؟ این دختر زیبا، شکوهش ،ازادی چهره اش ، و حتا سر بی مویش خبر از نکته ای مهم دیگری دارد ازادی شخصیت اری او میتواند این گونه بماند حال در شهر خود و دیار خود خواه در خانواده خود! عکس گویاست او به ما میگوید که دختران را جسور ،ازاد و استوار ببینید چه چیز یک زن او را جذاب میکند؟ ایا ان مروارید درخشان را کشف کرده اید؟ اصل مسیله چیز دیگریست ! تامل کنید چرا زنان ما زیر فشار شدید زیبا بودن،ان هم به هر دلیلی هستند چرا حتا از نظر بعضی متاسفانه پوشیده بودن نیز زیبا نیست؟ این دستور از کجا می اید ؟ مسیله صرفا نظافت نیست ! سطحی نباشید، این یک استعاره کوچک برای حرف های بزرگ است عکاس از یک جریان سخن میگوید تک بعدی نگاه نکنید ! ایا زنان نمیتواند همینگونه باشند؟ سال ها و روزها درباره ذات انسان شناسی صحبت کردیم ولی گویا باید خیلی خیلی بحث کرد عکاس صحبتش عمیق تر از چند موی زاید است ما اصلا نمیخواهیم شعار دهیم عکاسی نیز همینطور! از واقعیت صحبت کردن نوعی اگاهیست از کی به شما تلقین شده که اینگونه نباشید؟ عکاس ها همیشه خواستند نوعی دیگر صحبت کنند و سوال میپرسند و برای مخاطبین خوش فکر چالش ایجاد میکنند ببینید انسان هر چیزی را که از محیط های گوناگون دریافت میکند میپذیرد مشکل بزرگ، نبود خودشناسی درست است چند در صد از ما واقعا به ذاتمان فکر میکنیم ؟ چند نفر از ما نمیخواهیم به جای کس دیگری باشیم ؟ چند نفر از ما اساس اعتماد به نفس را اموخته ایم ؟ اعتماد به نفس واقعی اینکه مهارتی داشته باشیم که بتوانیم از تمام داشته هایمان لذت ببریم وقتی به همه اینها فکر کنیم ،انگاه انسان تر باقی خواهیم ماند راستی شما کجای این داستانید؟ ایا به ارزش واقعی این زن پی بردید؟ ادامه دارد من امیر شمس هستم یک عکاس @amirshamsofficial 7 فروردین #benhopper #Fineartphg #Tbt
Él no pretende que todas las mujeres se dejen el vello, simplemente lo plantea como una opción. Lo importante es que cualquier persona se sienta cómodo por su cuerpo por lo que es, y no por encajar en un concepto social.
View this post on Instagram
(1/3) It came alongside the realisation that the desire to wear makeup, shave or alter myself was born out of the notion that beauty can be sold. That beauty can, and must be bought; a concept not surprisingly enforced by the ’beauty' industry that have the most to profit. That we are not innately beautiful, that beauty is a product. This is quite obviously delusional. As if people were not attracted to each other in all of human history before the first female razor blade was sold – only one hundred years ago. It was the obscure concept that I had to change myself to be beautiful. An idea enforced upon any female from childhood, that you simply would pluck, rip, cut at and mask your skin. It was the makeup I cut first, it was easier. Because you see, ditching makeup would leave people questioning your beauty, where ditching a razor would leave people questioning your womanhood. Which is clearly ironic given that growth of hair is a sign of womanhood, fertility, and maturity.
Mujeres peludas, mujeres sin pelos, mujeres delgadas, mujeres con más peso..¡todas son hermosas! Ben Hopper buscó modelos, actrices, diseñadoras y amigas que pudieran mostrar el otro lado de dejar el pelo crecer.
Su proyecto es una protesta hacia la industria de belleza y los estándares inalcanzables de belleza. Lo natural es el vello, lo antinatural es quitarlo. Sin embargo, años de reforzar la misma idea nos ha convencido de lo contrario.
View this post on Instagram
De tijd waarin vrouwenlichamen gladgeschoren moesten zijn, is voorbij. Okselhaar wint terrein. De Londense fotograaf Ben Hopper moedigt lichaamsbeharing bij vrouwen aan een maakte een fotoreportage met vrouwen die een volle bos onder hun armen hebben. Lees het artikel op de site #editie #rtl #okselhaar #fotoproject #benhopper #vollebos
Este tipo de proyectos sirven para plantear otras opciones, no como imposición. Está bien si te depilas, y también está bien si no lo haces. La única que puede decidir por su cuerpo eres tú.