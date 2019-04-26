Una sesión de fotos llamada “Belleza Natural” ha causado polémica

View this post on Instagram

@translucentgrl photgrphed by @benhopper I simply chose to no longer bother enduring the pain, let alone the expense. I feel entirely comfortable not conforming. If people find me unattractive because of it, great! I then know that they’re the kind of people I don’t want to interact with. It didn’t necessarily make me feel empowered, just comfortable. I don’t think women refusing to shave should necessarily be considered a radical act. Of course it’s a way in which women can refuse to conform to patriarchal beauty standards, but I don’t want my body to consistently be read as a political space. I hope that eventually our society will reach a stage where we are mature enough to no longer be shocked by women with body hair, that it will no longer be read as a form of feminist backlash or political statement, but just a normal human body existing within the world. #armpit #armpithair #armpits #BenHopper #BenHopperNaturalBeauty #brainwash #brainwashed #feminin #feminismo #feminista #feministart #hairyarmpit #hairyarmpits #hairywomen #hairremoval #inspiration #mentalslavery #naturalbeauty #selflove #underarm #womanpower #womensright #womensrights