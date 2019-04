Sri Lanka: Dramáticas escenas deja atentado a iglesias católicas en Domingo de Pascua

View this post on Instagram

More than 150 people are dead and hundreds are injured after a series of coordinated explosions hit at least eight churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on Sunday. Blasts ripped through three churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa at approximately 8:45 am when people were gathering for Easter Sunday services. Explosions also occurred at several hotels, including the five-star Shangri-La, Kingsbury, and Cinnamon Grand, in Colombo. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks. The government has imposed a curfew with immediate effect and shut down social media and messaging services. Officials say the death toll could continue to rise significantly as hospital report casualty figures. (📷: Getty, Reuters, AP) – #bomb #bombs #bombing #bomber #bombers #explosion #explosions #blast #violence #attack #church #churches #easter #eastersunday #religion ##hotel #hotels #victim #victims #rip #colombo #negombo #batticaloa #srilanka #srilankan