VIRAL El impactante cambio de joven bloguera antes y después de superar un trastorno alimenticio

YES the right photo is me. YES I have put on 60lbs in the last 3 years. And YES I have never been happier!! 😁. You ARE capable of amazing things! This transformation has been so much more for me than just a physical change. My mindset is completely different & I’m just so postive 💗. The number on the scale does NOT matter & I hope this helps you all realize that. You are worth so much more! Keep pushing BUT always make sure that fitness is adding to your life, not taking away from it. Let’s get it 💪🏼. My training programs & bands (I’m getting very low on these so if you’re interested get your order in soon!) @ Kenziefitness.ca or through the link in my bio. ⭐️