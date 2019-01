Trump sirvió combos de McDonald’s y Wendy’s a deportistas en la Casa Blanca por falta de fondos ante el cierre de gobierno

View this post on Instagram

"If it's American, I like it. It's all American stuff," President Donald Trump said in front of a spread of fast food items he said he paid for. "300 hamburgers, many, many french fries — all of our favorite foods." Trump personally paid for the meals provided to the Clemson University football team during their national championship celebration at the White House on Monday night. A White House press release said the residence staff is furloughed because of the partial government shutdown. During the event, Trump jokingly said, “Do we give you some little quick salads that the first lady will make, along with the second lady? They’ll make some salads. … Or do I go out and send out for about 1,000 hamburgers, Big Macs? … We bought a thousand — Burger King, all." 📸 Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images 📸 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images #Trump #whitehouse #PresidentTrump #Clemson #ClemsonFootball #ClemsonTigers #politics #news #cnn #governmentshutdown