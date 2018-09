Modelo de Victoria´s Secrets es blanco de críticas por ser una experta en programación ¿Sexismo?

View this post on Instagram

Just saw this post. Thanks, for the shout-out @coding.engineer! 🙏That said, I normally try to ignore negatively, but decided to jump into the comment section of this one. Not trying to brag lol, just stating facts in the hope I’ll convince at least one negative commenter that programmers can come in all shapes, sizes, genders, races, etc. so they’ll think twice before doubting other women and girls they encounter in tech. (Thanks for tagging me @thanos_codes! ❤️) #Repost @coding.engineer ・・・ CODING IS FOR ANYONE! @science @girlswhocode @blackgirlscode From @codingblog #coding #codinglife #codingisfun #codingpics #coder #coderlife #programmer #programmers #programmerslife #programmerlife #programmerhumor #programming #programmings #programminglife #programmingcontest