La dura vida de las hijas afganas que deben hacerse pasar por varones

A typical Afghan boy? Nope! This is Amena, a Bacha Posh, meaning “girl dressed as a boy”. Her father Mohammad has 7 daughters and no sons so he chose Amena to be his son. “I must become a boy. I want to do something good for my family”, says Amena in, ‘She is my son’. #afghanistan #afghan #bachaposh #womenrights

A post shared by RTD Documentary Channel (@rtdocumentaries) on Sep 26, 2016 at 7:29am PDT