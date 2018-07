Madres separadas de sus hijos en frontera de Estados Unidos publican desgarradora carta: Estamos muertas en vida

Más de 2,000 separados de sus familias. Qpm! #sinmuros #fronteramexico #Repost @time • • • A two-year-old Honduran girl cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, on June 12. They were in a group of asylum-seekers who had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents, before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. In early May, the Trump Administration announced a “zero tolerance” agenda on the U.S. border. The policy seems simple: anyone who crosses the border without authorization is subject to prosecution for a federal misdemeanor, which can result in a sentence of 180 days for a first offense. Because children can’t be jailed alongside adults, minors must be separated and kept in juvenile facilities while their moms or dads are incarcerated. The crackdown on prosecutions has triggered an explosion of family separations. Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families at the border over a six-week period in April and May, according to government figures obtained and reported by the Associated Press on June 15. The separations of 1,995 minors from 1,940 adults, between April 19 and May 31, were not broken down by age; they included separations for illegal entry, #immigration violations or possible criminal conduct by the adult, the AP adds. Photograph by @jbmoorephoto—@gettyimages

