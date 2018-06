El célebre chef Anthony Bourdain: Otra víctima de la depresión silenciosa

So crushed to hear about Anthony Bourdain. As many of you know he was my mentor when I first started in travel TV and we traveled together to Asia. While he wasn’t a textbook mentor, if you listened and paid attention, he had a million life lessons to learn. He taught me to interview people on camera… how to listen and how to ask the right questions that facilitate a storytelling experience. I am grateful for all I learned from him. #anthonybourdain

