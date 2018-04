La inesperada muerte de concursante de Masterchef causa conmoción

2:56:50 New P.B. 😆 – Amazing day @manchestermarathon perfect conditions, great support. Thank you SO much to everyone who has sponsored me, my dad and @brathaychallenges 🙌 – I felt like running sub 3 was over ambitious particularly with how much has been going on this year so far. I am loving life right now, saying yes to every challenge. Thank you to my friends and family for always supporting me and giving me the confidence to just go for it. 😘 – Running has been amazing for me over the past 2 years, considering I only ran my first marathon 20 months ago, it’s helped me through grief, helped me de-stress, helped me process information after a long day and helped me menu plan! To anybody considering even entering a 5K this year I say go for it. Life happens outdoors. ✌️ – Onto @londonmarathon in 2 weeks time! 👊 – #lifehappensoutdoors #marathon #manchestermarathon #raceday #manchestermarathon2018 #teamcameradude #chefswhorun #feedbelliesnotbins #mattsoire #marathonday #manchestermarathon #nutritionalgastronomy #running #runningchef #asicsgelnimbus #nikerunclub #sponsormeplease #brathay #brathaytrust #lakesistricttrained #🏃‍♂️

