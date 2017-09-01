La pequeña hija de esta modelo tuvo la mejor respuesta para los que la llamaron "gorda"
Acabar con el body shaming no es una cuestión de peso, sino de actitud
La diferencia entre aquellos que son blanco de bullying y body shaming está entre los que se convierten en víctimas y los que saben defenderse. Aunque no es algo fácil enfrentarse a un abusivo, ni tampoco se trata de levantar los puños, hay una delgada línea de dignidad e integridad física que puede terminar por rompernos.
La hija de la modelo plus size y activista defensora del cuerpo, vivió en carne propia cómo es que alguien se defienda de aquellos que sólo se dedican a criticar y señalar los defectos del otro. Pero Allison no fue precisamente la víctima sino su hija de cinco años quien se convirtió en su heroína.
En un post de Instagram que se volvió viral, la modelo compartió los detalles sobre cómo su pequeña hija aprendió a tomar control sobre un abusivo que intentó hacerla sentir mal con su cuerpo. Sí, el abusivo era otro niño de cinco años que seguramente así fue educado. Por ello, la lección que la pequeña Campbell le dio fue sin duda reveladora para aquellos que tratan de juzgar a alguien basado en su apariencia física.
El mensaje decía:
"Campbell: \’Mamá, necesito decirte algo\’
Allison: \’Ok, cariño, ¿qué pasa?\’
C: \’Ayer en la práctica mi camisa se subió un poco y mi estómago quedó descubierto. La chica que estaba a mi lado me miró y me dijo que tenía el estómago gordo".
Oh no, aquí vamos "pensé para mí." Pero en vez de rabiar, como ella tenía todo el derecho de hacer, esperó a ver lo que Campbell había decir.
A: Yo dije: \’¿De verdad? ¿Y qué le dijiste?
C: Le dije que no soy gorda, que tengo grasa y que todo el mundo tiene grasa y que estaba bien tenerla
•My daughter told me that someone called her fat today.• ____________________ Cambelle: "Mama I need to tell you something" Me: "Okay baby, what's up?"" C: "Yesterday at practice my shirt came up a little bit and my tummy was showing. The girl next to me looked at me and said that my tummy was fat." >>Insert immediate mama bear reaction in my head's internal dialogue "Oh no, here we go" I thought to myself<<, but I said: "Oh really? And what did you say to her?" C: "I told her that I'm not fat, I HAVE fat. And that everybody has fat. And I told her it's okay to have fat." >>Insert happy dance parenting win<<: "Wow Cambelle! I am SO proud of you for the way you handled that situation. Fat is not a bad word, I don't think she was trying to hurt your feelings. It was so brave of you to help her understand that all people have fat, but that no one IS fat. And that it doesn't make you a bad person if you have more or less of it. Did she have anything to say?" C: "She just said 'oh, okay'" >>I couldn't believe that my 5 year old daughter had been able to handle a situation with more grace than most 30 year olds.<< C: "Remember that time I told you that you were fat?" Me: "Yes baby, I do." C: "I'm sorry I did that" Me: "Its' okay baby, the most important thing is that you learned and now you can teach others and help change the world" ________________ Children aren't born with hate inside them. They learn words from their environments and the things they see/hear, and they try them on for size. I can't prepare my daughter for all of life's situations, but I can help her to be a voice of compassion, humility and love. •And to anyone that will undoubtedly say that this is "promoting obesity," please understand that preventing childhood bullying before it can even start is not a matter of weight, but of character.• Just do you babes Xoxo Allie & Cambelle
Y para cualquiera que crea que esto es "promover la obesidad infantil" entiendan que prevenir el bullying infantil antes de que empiece, no es una cuestión de peso sino de carácter".