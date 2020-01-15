Captan a Meghan Markle feliz y sonriente en Canadá después de renunciar a la realeza con el príncipe Harry
Están tranquilos con su decisión.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry han sido el principal tema de conversación los primeros días de enero al anunciar que se retiran como miembros ‘titulares’ de la realeza británica, para dedicarse a sus propios proyectos entre Reino Unido y Estados Unidos.
La pareja así lo informó por medio de un post en su perfil de Instagram oficial, @sussexroyal. “Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución. Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros "mayores" de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina”.
La duquesa y el príncipe Harry renunciaron a la realeza
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
“Ahora planeamos equilibrar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, continuando honrando nuestro deber hacia La Reina, la Commonwealth y nuestros patrocinios. Este equilibrio geográfico nos permitirá criar a nuestro hijo con una apreciación de la tradición real en la que nació, al tiempo que brinda a nuestra familia el espacio para centrarse en el próximo capítulo, incluido el lanzamiento de nuestra nueva entidad caritativa”, agregaron en el comunicado que generó cientos de reacciones en todo el mundo.
The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own."
En primera instancia, la reina Isabel refutó la decisión alegando que todavía faltaban cosas por conversar y aclarar, razón por la cual se reunió este lunes 13 de enero en su casa de Sandringham con el príncipe Harry, con el príncipe William y el padre de ambos, el príncipe Carlos.
Después de esta reunión, la reina Isabel emitió un comunicado mostrando su apoyo a los duques de Sussex ante su decisión de distanciarse de la realeza para vivir su vida propia y lejos del foco de atención de la prensa.
"Mi familia y yo apoyamos completamente el deseo de Harry y Meghan de crear una nueva vida como la familia joven que son. Si bien hubiéramos preferido que siguieran siendo miembros de la Familia Real, trabajando a tiempo completo, respetamos y entendemos su deseo de vivir una vida más independiente como familia sin dejar de ser una parte valiosa de mi familia (…) Se acordó que habrá un periodo de transición en el que los Sussex pasarán tiempo en Canadá y el Reino Unido. Estos son asuntos complejos que mi familia debe resolver, y aún queda mucho trabajo por hacer, pero he pedido que se tomen decisiones en los próximos días".
Aunque todavía la situación está lejos de calmarse, los duques de Sussex reaparecieron en Instagram para compartir fotografías de una de sus actividades en Canadá, donde permanecieron descansando en diciembre.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and "Together, Our Community Cookbook." These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness. The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond.
De hecho, Meghan Markle continúa en Canadá, donde fue captada esta semana muy sonriente y feliz mientras se montaba en un helicóptero para cubrir una de sus actividades en ese país.
Meghan the Duchess of Sussex just seen boarding a sea plane in Vancouver.
La actriz de 38 años y quien alcanzara la fama al actuar en la serie Suits, se muestra muy tranquila y relajada después de anunciar su retiro de la realeza junto a su esposo el príncipe Harry, y así criar a su hijo Archie en el ambiente más privado y cómodo posible.
Meghan was spotted on Tuesday leaving the Vancouver Island home she has been staying.
