Cuánto dinero ganaban Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry por ser parte de la realeza
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry dieron la noticia más inesperada a sus seguidores en todo el mundo: se retiran de la realeza y dejan de ser miembros "titulares", para dedicarse a sus propios proyectos como duques de Sussex, siendo independientes económicamente.
"Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución. Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros "mayores" de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina", fue parte del mensaje que publicó la pareja en su perfil de Instagram @sussexroyal.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se desligan de manera oficial de la realeza
La pareja tomó por sorpresa al mundo con el anuncio
La pareja, que se casó en 2018 y tuvo su primer hijo en 2019, Archie, siempre ha mostrado que vive y tiene una forma de pensar muy distinta a la del resto de la Familia Real. Y finalmente, hacen oficial su distanciamiento.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, fuera de la realeza
Los duques se Sussex aseguraron que seguirán con sus labores caritativas, apoyando fundaciones y que tendrán un financiamiento propio para llevar a cabo sus proyectos.
A partir de esto, el público se pregunta: ¿Cuánto dinero ganaban Meghan y Harry estando en la realeza?
Según el portal Wage Indicator, el príncipe Harry ganaba anualmente 1 millón 676 mil euros. Al mes, serían 139 mil euros, semanalmente 32 mil y diario, ganaba 6 mil euros.
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada. The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family. Thank you Canada 🇨🇦! • Video © SussexRoyal Music © Raphael Lake
Por su parte, Meghan Markle como tal no tiene un salario dentro de la realeza, por lo que asiste a los compromisos reales sin pago alguno, acompañando a su esposo el príncipe Harry. A pesar de eso, todos sus gastos son cubiertos por los contribuyentes y por el príncipe Carlos, según Cheat Sheet.
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
Aún así, Meghan Markle no llegó a la realeza con las manos vacías. Reunió un patrimonio de 5 millones de dólares, ya que ganó 50 mil dólares por cada episodio de Suits en los que actuó, además de llevarse 80 mil dólares en patrocinios.
Esto es lo que pasaría si Meghan y Harry renuncian a sus títulos
Los duques sorprendieron al mundo al anunciar que se desligan oficialmente de la realeza
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget
El patrimonio total del príncipe Harry se eleva a 40 millones de dólares, una acumulación de fondos que le dejó su madre, la princesa Diana, su abuela la Reina Madre y su antiguo salario como Capitán del ejército británico.
View this post on Instagram
Spotlight on: Endeavour Fund Today we are taking a look back at the amazing work done by the @EndeavourFund, an organisation created by The Duke of Sussex to support the Armed Forces community. HRH was motivated by the ambitions of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) service personnel and veterans across the UK, who wanted to use sport and adventurous activity as part of their recovery. And what they choose to take on is extraordinary! These men and women break global records and set goals for those around the world – non-disabled and disabled alike, including: The first amputee to cross Greenland icecap unsupported, the first triple amputee to qualify as a rescue diver, the fastest unsupported rowing time across the Atlantic, and so many more. The endeavours they take on are inspirational, but also have a tremendous impact on their physical, emotional and social recovery, as well as a lasting effect on the family and community around them. Since launching in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported nearly 6,000 WIS in sport and adventure challenges. As The Duke said, “The magic of the Endeavour Fund is that it enables those who had life changing injuries in their prime, many of whom felt defeated, to use the power of sport to find a new purpose. The renewed self-belief we see in everyone who participates, and how this transforms their lives and the lives of those around them is overwhelming. Beyond that, each man or woman who participates uses their endeavour as an opportunity to raise funds for another serviceman or woman who needs the same support they once did. It’s a powerful and meaningful process that I am so proud to be a part of.” • In 2019 alone, 17 grants were submitted benefitting nearly a thousand WIS and over 200 family and friends. 198 qualifications were gained and more than 80 are back in the workforce feeling fulfilled and with a renewed sense of purpose. Photo © Endeavour Fund