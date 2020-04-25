Los delfines se iluminan de un hermoso azul mientras nadan libres en el océano
La ausencia de actividad humana en las costas ha hecho que sea posible presenciar este hermoso fenómeno
Hace unos días, el fotógrafo Patrick Coyne capturó un fenómeno sumamente inusual en las costas de Newport Beach, en estados Unidos, donde las ondas bioluminiscentes hicieron que el océano se tiñera de un eléctrico neón azul.
El hermoso acontecimiento de luces del océano fue captado por su cámara en total oscuridad, despertando la curiosidad de muchos. Ahora, unos delfines dieron un espectáculo impresionante, en medio de esas olas luminosas y Coyne estuvo ahí para captarlo también. ¡Parece algo fuera de este mundo!
Ésta increíble escena de la naturaleza ocurre justo en plena pandemia por coronavirus, trayéndonos un poco de alegría en estos tiempos de incertidumbre.
"Estuvimos fuera por unas horas y en nuestro último tramo de regreso finalmente tuvimos 2 delfines emergentes para comenzar el increíble espectáculo brillante", expresó el fotógrafo.
Su extraña luminiscencia es causada por las algas que están en el agua. De acuerdo con información de National Geographic, el fitoplancton en las algas que produce esta luz podría ser una forma de defensa personal.
De acuerdo con Coyne, las condiciones tienen que ser absolutamente perfectas para que aparezca la bioluminiscencia y claro, esperar a que un animal nade a través de ella para poder filmarla.
Los residentes locales primero pensaron en buscar olas brillantes después de detectar una marea roja en el área, lo que ocurre cuando la población de fitoplancton bioluminiscente "aumenta a un número tan grande que decolora el agua", según el Instituto de Oceanografía Scripps.
Aunque no todas las mareas rojas darán lugar a olas bioluminiscentes, las aguas del sur de California son conocidas por albergar "espectaculares exhibiciones nocturnas", agregó el instituto.
Este fenómeno natural a menudo se desencadena por disturbios físicos, que unen a la población, según el Smithsonian.
Shot on a Sony a7Sii with a Rokinon 35mm Cine DS T1.5 Len. Shutter speed: 1/50 Aperture T2 ISO 80,000