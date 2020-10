El nuevo tráiler de la serie de Selena está de infarto y ya sabemos la fecha de estreno

View this post on Instagram

Today in 1995, former Selena fan club president Yolanda Saldivar is convicted of murdering the Tejano star outside of a Texas motel on March 31, 1995. The jury deliberates for only 2 1/2 hours before handing down their guilty verdict. We miss you Selena. 🧡🧡🧡 #selena #cumbia #singer #dancer #scandal #murder #yolandasaldivar #justice #lockthebitchup #anythingforselenas #1995 #today #gonetoosoon #rotn