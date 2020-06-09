Johnny Depp muestra que está en su mejor momento al cumplir 57 años
Se ha convertido en todo un rockero.
Johnny Depp en la música
Johnny Depp es uno de los actores de Hollywood más queridos y respetados. Ha cautivado a todos por sus increíbles interpretaciones, su versatilidad dentro de éstas mismas, y su encantadora personalidad.
Por mucho tiempo fue un sex symbol y era imposible no estar enamorada de él. Su aspecto un tanto excéntrico rompía el molde de los elegantes actores de esta empresa y eso era lo que más llamaba la atención.
Recientemente se vio afectado por los rumores de violencia doméstica. Amber Heard, su ex esposa, lo denunció y subió fotografía que acompañaban dicha acusación. El caso se debilitó por la falta de pruebas y ciertas incongruencias en la historia.
Ya es una estrella de Instagram
Sin embargo, el episodio afectó mucho al actor. Afortunadamente ya ha llegado a nuestros corazones una vez más. Cerrando demandas, superando problemas, con un aspecto muy recuperado, y una nobleza que siempre lo ha caracterizado.
A pic from the Studio, when @kirkhammett (of @metallica , obviously) brought the famous guitar, "Greeny" over for a visit… It is the '59 Les Paul, once owned and played for many, many moons, by the incredible Peter Green from early days of Fleetwood Mac!!! I was and remain, somewhat, in shock!!! An incredible experience!!! The painting on the wall is one I made of an old friend… My old dog, Mooh, who sadly passed away back when i was away on location filming, "Public Enemies". He was a very gentle boy and i still miss him greatly!!!!
Lo han captado visitando hospitales, dedicándose a su familia y a la música que siempre lo ha llenado. De hecho, abrió su Instagram recientemente mostrando su gran pasión, y apareciendo con grandes temas musicales que están enamorando a sus seguidoras.
Two months before the world was subjected to the shocking live coverage of the merciless, bloodthirsty and public daylight murder of JFK in Nov. 1963, Bob Dylan sat down to write a song… He had a particular idea in mind, which he recorded mere weeks before Kennedy’s tragic Assassination. Dylan had already achieved stratospheric acclaim from his treasure-producing workmanship and poetic abilities. He had already jacked up the bar of songwriting to an untouchable level. He also became a reluctant prophet, which can be quite an occupational hazard…Yet he remained himself while dodging all manner of con artists, bloodsuckers, angles, arrows, ignorance, injustices, and scrutinization of his life. His intentions remained pure. So he sat down and wrote the gold standard of protest songs, the seminal and most significant, mind boggling and staggeringly poetic, prophetic protest song the world will ever know: “The Times They Are A-Changin’”. Dylan’s song applies to Covid-19, it also, very strongly applies to the life altering image of George Floyd, forever seared to our brains… For me, it applies to the moment we are in, it applies to the moment they were in in 1963, it applies to everything before and everything since and everything that will be. I chose to perform this song live, for my friend @drbarbarasturm Covid benefit several weeks ago… I didn’t really know how to play it, but I figured I’d give it a shot, as it seemed to apply so well. And it applies now, more than ever. It was performed a couple of weeks before our collective paralysis was rendered complete by the images of our fellow human George Floyd being cruelly and brutally tortured to death on live TV. Let us take a moment to remember the sacrificial hero George Floyd and look with hope towards the changes that his tragic death will cause. And let’s salute the reluctant prophet Bob Dylan and the dream of change he inspired then, now, and onwards… His impact is that of Shakespeare, Marlowe, Hunter Thompson, Marlon Brando, Woody Guthrie, William Blake, Picasso, Bach and Mozart. Dylan’s song is to be kept near you, AT ALL TIMES!!! All love and respect, JD
Los fans del famoso se alegan de su recuperación y continúan suspirando por él.