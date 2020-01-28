La razón por la que Meghan y Harry están al borde de la quiebra y deban volver al Reino Unido
La pareja está en problemas económicos
Las personas que tienen mucho dinero no siempre son buenas para presupuestar. Este es el gran problema que tienen en este momento Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, especialmente el príncipe quien nació dentro de una de las familias más acaudaladas del mundo.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Los fanáticos todavía se están recuperando de las noticias y están tratando de descubrir exactamente cómo será el nuevo mundo de Harry y Meghan. La pareja dijo que dividirían su tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, lo que suponemos que significa Canadá.
¿Pero el príncipe Harry y Meghan ya demostraron que tienen un comienzo costoso?
La casa de Meghan y Harry en Canadá costará millones de dólares
Parte del plan de Meghan y Harry para liberarse de la familia real es hacerse "financieramente independientes", lo que incluye pagar la renovación masiva financiada por los contribuyentes en Frogmore Cottage en Windsor.
Pero, ¿qué pasa con su nueva base de operaciones en Canadá? Se rumorea que la pareja está considerando una mansión de 36 millones de dólares en Vancouver, lo que sería un movimiento audaz para dos personas que están técnicamente desempleadas.
"Esa es una bandera roja", dijo la planificadora financiera Elizabeth Windisch a Market Watch. "¿Realmente no pudieron encontrar una casa bonita y segura por, digamos, 15 millones?".
El palacio real prepara un refugio para la vuelta de Meghan y Harry al Reino Unido
La pareja no ha sido bienvenida en Canadá
La experta dice que si no detienen su costoso estilo de vida, podría llevarlos rápidamente a la quiebra.