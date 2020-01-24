Kate Middleton está devastada por la salida de Meghan y Harry de la realeza

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark today’s UK-Africa 🇬🇧🌍 Investment Summit. At the reception The Duke spoke of his love of Africa, saying: • “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. • It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. • And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.” • Today’s Summit brought together Heads of State and Government and senior representatives from African countries, key multilateral agencies and high-profile UK and African businesses to demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the UK and Africa. Earlier in the day The Duke held audiences with President @nakufoaddo 🇬🇭 of Ghana and President @PaulKagame 🇷🇼 of Rwanda at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess were joined at this evening's reception by The Princess Royal and The Earl and Countess of Wessex. The Countess was also celebrating her birthday today — Happy Birthday! Take a look at our Story 📱 to see more from behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace. Photos 📷 by Kensington Palace. #InvestinAfrica