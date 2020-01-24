Kate Middleton está devastada por la salida de Meghan y Harry de la realeza
Kate y Harry eran muy buenos amigos
¿Cómo está lidiando Kate Middleton con la decisión del príncipe Harry y Meghan de abandonar la familia real? Si bien el Príncipe William y Kate no han respondido oficialmente a la noticia de que Meghan y el Príncipe Harry están dando un "paso atrás" de sus deberes reales, un experto en lenguaje corporal cree que Kate ha exhibido signos de que está triste por la salida de los duques de Sussex.
Kate Middleton parece "más triste" después de la decisión de Meghan y Harry
La experta en lenguaje corporal Judi James analizó los gestos de Kate en un evento reciente con el Príncipe William y descubrió que la Duquesa de Cambridge podría estar muy triste, especialmente dado lo cerca que ha estado con el Príncipe Harry a lo largo de los años.
James compartió con el portal Express cómo Kate fue profesional en el evento, al que asistieron Sophie Wessex, el Príncipe Eduardo y la Princesa Anne. Kate se rió con Sophie y parecía amigable con los invitados, pero algunos de sus momentos más tranquilos fueron reveladores.
James le dijo a Express: "Al igual que la Reina, el carisma característico de Kate implica continuidad, lo que significa que tiende a proporcionar un lenguaje corporal inmutable que siempre es optimista, sonriente y profesional".
James agregó: "Su tristeza personal a la salida de Harry debe ser bastante profunda ya que la pareja siempre parecía unida, con Harry haciendo que Kate se riera de manera inusual en muchas salidas reales. Pero su comportamiento general mientras apoya a su esposo en su primera salida en solitario en el palacio se ve tan tranquilamente sonriente como siempre”.
Meghan y Kate están buscando unir de nuevo a la familia real
La experta en lenguaje corporal señaló: "Sin embargo, entre las sonrisas, se vislumbra una expresión facial más triste y reflexiva, tanto en el automóvil como justo antes de que entre en la habitación ir al "escenario" real, que podría revelar algunas pistas sobre sus verdaderas emociones".