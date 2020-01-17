Familia real teme que Meghan Markle revele secretos internos en una polémica entrevista
La pareja está lista para llevar una vida independiente
Todos los miembros de la familia real temían por su integridad. Acorde a lo informado por el experto en realeza, Tom Bradby, al Sunday Times, la reina Isabel y compañía temían que Meghan Markle revelará secretos de la monarquía en una entrevista y tildará a la familia de "racista y sexista".
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
El príncipe Harry y Meghan anunciaron su decisión de renunciar a sus roles superiores actuales y convertirse en miembros a tiempo parcial de la familia real para vivir entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte mientras obtienen sus propios ingresos.
4 momentos en los que Meghan Markle desafió a la reina Isabel y rompió las reglas
La duquesa de Sussex fue siempre una rebelde como la princesa Diana.
La reina Isabel II firmó oficialmente la sorprendente solicitud de la pareja a principios de esta semana después de celebrar una cumbre para discutir con su nieto Harry, pero el periodista del Sunday Times, Tom Bradby, cree que la aprobación de la mujer de 93 años podría haberse hecho por miedo.
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
Según el Sunday Times, Bradby afirmó que la reina temía que la ex estrella de "Suits" llevara a cabo una "entrevista sin restricciones" donde posiblemente acusaría a la familia real de ser "racista y sexista".
"No hubiera sido nada bonito, esto pudo motivar a la reina a aceptar la condicones de la pareja para renunciar a sus deberes reales", explicó Bradby.