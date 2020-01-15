La reina Isabel da la última estocada en medio del drama de Meghan y Harry
Meghan y Harry están buscando hacer su vida de manera independiente, lejos de la realeza
Todo ha sido como un remolino. Desde el anunció de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry donde revelaron su decisión de abandonar la realeza y parte de sus deberes como miembros de la familia real inglesa, las cosas se han salido un poco de control.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Pocas horas después que el mundo conociera la noticia, la cual fue dada a través de la cuenta Instagram de la pareja, sin el conocimiento de la familia, la reina Isabel emitió un comunicado a la prensa donde señaló que se encontraba en conversaciones con su nieto y su esposa y que las cosas se harían con su debido tiempo.
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph to commemorate and honour the men and women who have lost their lives in conflict. As shared at last night’s Festival of Remembrance, this quote embodies the sacrifice of those that serve: • “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.” • For more details of this week of Remembrance and their Royal Highness’s recognition for those who serve, please see previous posts. #WeWillRememberThem #Remembrance Photo © PA
En esta ocasión, la reina parece ya cansada de todos los rumores y noticias que han inundado los portales noticiosos los últimos días y declaró "estos son asuntos muy complejos para mi familia y necesitamos resolverlos. Hay mucho más trabajo por hacer y lo haremos en la intimidad del Palacio".
Esto deja muy claro que las cosas se están hablando, todo por el bienestar al parecer del pequeño Archie y la vida futura de Meghan y Harry.
Meghan y Harry quieren su independencia
Como lo dijeron en su anuncio, la pareja está buscando su "independencia económica", criar a su hijo fuera de las restrictas reglas de la realeza y llevar una vida lo más cercana a lo normal. Vivirán parte del año fuera del Reino Unido, lo que permitirá a Meghan estar más cerca de su madre.
Todavía no se sabe el momento exacto en que ambos comiencen su vida aparte pero parece que William y el príncipe Carlos no están del todo contentos con todo este asunto.