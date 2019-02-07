Las lecciones de Jennifer Lopez que nos empoderan como mujeres
JLo llegó a romper los estereotipos.
JLo rompiendo estereotipos
Jennifer Lopez se ha convertido en un icono femenino. No solamente por su increíble atractivo, también es su carismática forma de ser lo que nos ha robado el corazón.
Ella es multifacética; la podemos ver como una sexy cantante, como una actriz seria, y como una madre enamorada de sus hijos. Pero no todo es belleza, y esplendor, Jennifer ha intentado dar un mensaje empoderador a todas las mujeres.
1.- La vida está hecha de locuras
La vida está llena de buenos momentos, el qué dirán de nada te sirve. La gente siempre va a hablar.
View this post on Instagram
I love the first day of a new year… I think because of the endless possibilities and new adventures that lie ahead … and the opportunity to do things not ever done before!!! On the first day of this New Year I am very pensive and super calm… but also ready and excited to get after reaching some of my goals I’ve yet to accomplish. The past year was one of realizing our limitless power and this year will be putting that into serious action!! So be daring, be fun, be kind, be courageous , be dependable, be committed to what makes your heart sing and your spirits soar.. be relentless in the pursuit of your passions. And most of all be loving. Unify when you have the chance, never divide! And just watch what happens!!! Wishing you all a healthy, happy, prosperous and joy filled New Year…. Be #limitless HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! I love you all so much!! #theonlythingstoppingyouisyou
2.- El maquillaje no es igual a la belleza
Eres hermosa con y sin maquillaje.
3.- Ama con locura
Tenemos tanto miedo de ser vulnerables. Ella ha tropezado, la han herido, pero sigue entregando su corazón porque no hay nada más hermoso que amar.
View this post on Instagram
Two years of laughter Two years of fun Two years of adventures Of excitement of growing and learning Of true friendship And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho… #atapontheshoulder #2years
4.- Siéntete orgullosa de tu cuerpo
Embarazada, delgada, con curvas, con imperfecciones… es un orgullo el cuerpo de la mujer.
5.- Siéntete orgullosa de tus hijos
No hay trabajo o proyecto que impida a JLo pasar tiempo con sus pequeños.
6.- Reconoce los éxitos y esfuerzos de tus compañeras
Jennifer Lopez sabe hacerse a un lado del reflector y aplaudir los éxitos de sus amigas.
View this post on Instagram
Women supporting women!! Love this moment of me giving beautiful @ladygaga her award as she is honored at Elle’s #WomeninHollywood!! Such an inspiring night! So proud to be a part of this community of powerful artists and trailblazers!!! #strongertogether #girlsgirl #kindnessandcourage #astarisborn #secondact #limitless @elleusa
7.- No hay edad para la belleza
¿A los 49 años no puedes ser bella? Ha demostrado que la belleza no depende de un número y sí de tu actitud.
8.- Siempre debe definirte la empatía
La empatía nos hace más humanos. Nunca debemos estar tan ocupados para no voltear a ver a quienes lo necesitan.