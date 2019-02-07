Las lecciones de Jennifer Lopez que nos empoderan como mujeres

View this post on Instagram

I love the first day of a new year… I think because of the endless possibilities and new adventures that lie ahead … and the opportunity to do things not ever done before!!! On the first day of this New Year I am very pensive and super calm… but also ready and excited to get after reaching some of my goals I’ve yet to accomplish. The past year was one of realizing our limitless power and this year will be putting that into serious action!! So be daring, be fun, be kind, be courageous , be dependable, be committed to what makes your heart sing and your spirits soar.. be relentless in the pursuit of your passions. And most of all be loving. Unify when you have the chance, never divide! And just watch what happens!!! Wishing you all a healthy, happy, prosperous and joy filled New Year…. Be #limitless HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! I love you all so much!! #theonlythingstoppingyouisyou