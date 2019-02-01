Se odian: Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie volvieron a discutir en reunión secreta por sus hijos
Después de casi cuatro años, fueron fotografiados por primera vez juntos en una reunión secreta en Beverly Hills.
Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt comenzaron amándose y terminaron odiándose. En 2016 anunciaron su divorcio por ‘diferencias irreconciliables’ después de once años de amores y desde entonces, ha sido una batalla campal la que ha protagonizado por la custodia de sus seis hijos.
Pero recientemente, después de casi cuatro años, fueron fotografiados por primera vez juntos en una reunión secreta en Beverly Hills.
Las fotos fueron publicadas en exclusiva por la revista WHO en su edición de febrero, quien reseñó además que la pareja sostuvo una reunión de tres horas junto a sus asesores legales.
No se revelaron las razones del encuentro, pero en diciembre de 2018 Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie llegaron finalmente a un acuerdo por la custodia de sus hijos, luego de dos años de enfrentamientos.
“No es permanente pero sí un acuerdo temporal, por ahora, para que las cosas avancen en la dirección correcta”, confesó una fuente a la revista.
Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie siguen enemistados
Aunque en las imágenes se observa un ambiente tranquilo, fuentes revelaron a la revista The Blast que fue una reunión tensa en la que Jolie estaba visiblemente molesta y Pitt intentaba manejar la situación.
Hasta el momento, la pareja comparte por igual la custodia legal y física de los hijos, gracias a la cual Brad ha podido estar cada vez más cerca de sus hijos.