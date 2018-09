4 aplicaciones que te ayudarán a tener una dieta saludable

View this post on Instagram

These light, satisfying dinners come together with just five simple ingredients and clock in at less than 350 calories. Perfect for hot summer days when you don’t want to spend too much time over the stove. ¶ Hit the link in bio to get the recipes. ¶ #myfitnesspal #summersalad #healthyfood #healthyeating #mfpdinnerparty #eatgoodfeelgood #healthyrecipes #summerrecipes #weightlossjourney