3 aplicaciones que necesitas tener si quieres ahorrar para el viaje de tus sueños

👉 #KatApp | Monefy (1.8.5) Monefy is an application that helps you keep track of your budget. You can log your income and expenses in many convenient categories. Also, the application provides you with couple of features that makes the monitoring process even easier; like: charts, daily/monthly/annual views, different accounts, etc. #Features: ● manage multiple accounts: bank, cash, saving,…; ● manage categories: food, health, transportation,…; ● log income, expenses, and transfer between accounts; ● pie chart for the expense; ● daily/weekly/monthly/annual views; #notes: One tiny bug is noticed in the calender feature, when you select a day you'll actually get directed to the day before. Hopefully, the developers would fix this in upcoming updates. Please feel free to share your thoughts about this app if you have tried it. . . . #KatNet #KatiNetwork #application #mobile #monefy #money #budget #expenses #cash #transfer #life #finance #management #android #ios

