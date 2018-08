Esta niña fitness de 5 años arrasa en las redes por su increíble fuerza

Dedication + Hard Work = Success 👊 . Stretching and Mobility🧘‍♀️ I don’t always want to do it but I’ve been consistent on putting it in my Daily Schedule. Today, Bro and I knocked it out in the Airport ✈️ . Check out my Story for Bro’s Explanation of a Straddle Push-Up, Something I’m definitely working towards ✌️ . . happy Sunday 💗 . . . . #sunday #sundayfunday #stretching #yoga #gymnastics #splits #straddle #fitnessmotivation #mommyandme #momlife #minime #goals #workout #results #fitgirl #fitmom #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #girlswithmuscle #family #memories #ootd #health #glutenfree #lifestyle #motivation

A post shared by Jesse Bowen (@jb_figure) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:10am PST