¡Su madre se negó a abortarlo! Un extraño le devolvió la sonrisa a un bebé con labio leporino

ATTN Omaha peeps: The @marchofdimes Omaha walk is THIS SATURDAY. 04-28-18 at 10am with a 9am registration time! I march for Brody (my son) and the 1 in 700 other infants born with a cleft lip / palate. I also march for Brody's cousin Micah, who was born pre-maturily and all of the other tiny fighters, the ones who get to join their families at home and for those whose time here with us is far too short. I joined Children's Hospital & Medical Center's team to help them reach their goal of $15,000. It would mean the world to me and Brody if you would march with us. If you can't march with us a donation would be great!! Link to donate / register in Bio! 💜💜💜

