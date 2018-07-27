¡Espléndida! La niña más bella del mundo está en Nigeria
La fotografía de la chiquilla de cinco años ha sorprendido en redes sociales por su hermosura
La imagen de una niña de tan solo 5 años, está dejando atónitos a los internautas de todo el mundo, por su indiscutible gracia que le ha hecho ganarse el reconocimiento como la 'más bella del mundo'.
La pequeña es de origen nigeriano, y su nombre de pila es Jare, uno que sin duda dará mucho que hablar por su maravillosa estampa, llena de ingenuidad y carisma.
Oh yes she's human ! She's also an angel ! "J A R E " I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes ! Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait ! J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style
¡Oh, sí, ella es un ser humano! ¡Y es un ángel!
Escribió el artífice de las imágenes, el fotógrafo Mofe Bamuyiwa, quien se encargó de publicarlas en su cuenta de Instagram, viralizando rápidamente la belleza de Jare.
La pequeña se muestra posando en un entorno simple que muestra sus enormes ojos y su piel perfectamente lisa, así como su impresionante cabello afro.
J A R E @the_j3_sisters CHILDREN ARE A GIFT FROM HEAVEN. I'm pretty excited and elated about my new style of child portraiture . Before I thought of Photographing the @the_j3_sisters , I have had frivolous ideas of how I can make artsy portraits of kids And do away from the norm . The opportunity came and I had to take a bold step to express my ideas of how I want to take portraits of kids. I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless !
El fotógrafo pudo notar, que a pesar de la falta de experiencia de Jare como modelo, no le tiene miedo a las cámaras.
"Pude haberla hecho sonreír y hacerla reír en voz alta, pero la puse en sus momentos más naturales para que podamos verla a través de sus ojos", comentó Bamuyiwa.
La niña de cinco años vive con sus dos hermanas: Jomi, de 7 años, y Joba, de 10, quien también posa en su propia cuenta de Instagram, The J3 Sisters.
En poco menos de de una semana, el retrato de la pequeña ha recibido más de 20 mil 'me gusta' y cientos de comentarios de seguidores que han halagando la belleza de la infante.
"All I can see is a powerful woman " scripted by @lamboginny . When he said this , I looked at the image again and I saw better Revelation !!!!