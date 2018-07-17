Esta modelo amamantó a su bebé mientras desfilaba sobre la pasarela
Mara Martin y su hija Aria de 5 meses de edad, fueron el centro de todas las miradas al desfilar con total naturalidad para despertar conciencia sobre la lactancia
Con la frescura y naturalidad que define al acto de amamantar, salió Mara Martin a robarse el show, en traje de baño dorado y con su bebé de 5 meses en brazos, haciendo gala de su belleza por la pasarela de la revista Sports Illustrated.
La escultural morena se paseó bajo las luces con una sonrisa cómplice de lo que pensó, sería una buena manera de despertar la conciencia y enaltecer la lactancia como parte ecencial de la maternidad.
La modelo de 30 años, nunca imaginó que este gesto sería tan aplaudido por los presentes y los medios de comunicación, quienes apoyaron la iniciativa y lo continúan haciendo a través de las redes sociales.
"No puedo creer que estoy en los titulares y con mi hija por hacer algo que hago todos los días. Es realmente tan humillante e irreal como mínimo. Estoy muy agradecida de poder compartir este mensaje y, con un poco de suerte, de normalizar la lactancia materna y también mostrar a otros que las mujeres PUEDEN HACERLO TODO.", expresó la modelo a través de su cuenta en Instagram.
La imagen de la modelo amamantando a su pequeña se hizo viral en pocas horas en Miami,lugar en donde tuvo lugar el evento y ya comienza a trascender fronteras.
Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle 🤦🏽♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there… I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch
Momentos antes de salir a la pasarela, Mara se encontraba junto a su pequeña tras bastidores, feliz y agradecida por poder participar en la edición de este certamen.
The face you make when your mom makes it to the final 16 of the @si_swimsuit Swim Search!! Im so so so thankful for the entire team at sports illustrated for picking me! @mj_day (and team)… you guys are THE FREAKING BEST! And to EVERY girl that casted from the online submissions to the open call.. you all rock. My fellow girls in the final 16.. LETS DO THIS!!! Congratulations to every single one of you!!!! #ownit #siswimsearch #imfreakingoutwithexcitement #modelmom #letsdothis #loveyouguys
Horas más tarde, sucedió lo inesperado, cuando la joven mamá decidió entrar a escena con su más preciado tesoro, en una clara acción por el respeto y derecho a la lactancia materna.
La iniciativa se suma a muchas otras de reconocida trayectoria como Gisele Bündchen , cuando desde sus cuentas se mostraron amamantando mientras trabajaban
También, Abby Brothers,quien años atrás posó con un vestido de Reformation, mientras sostenía a su infante.