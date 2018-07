La trágica historia de la doble de acción que perdió un brazo grabando 'Resident Evil'

Scew much? 🤔 This is the twisted upper body I'm left with from my accident. Scew spine, off-centered neck (the most painful part), twisted shoulder blade, permanently dislocated shoulder, 1 arm, muscle atrophy on the left hand side of my core & plenty more other treats 😏 I don't mean to moan, but sometimes I just want to crawl out of my own skin & all the pains in it #thankgoodnessImnotmodellinganymore #2spinalops=bigscar

