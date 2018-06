La última tendencia de Instagram que busca empoderar a las mujeres: Los muslos de sirena

Growing up if you were to ask me to wear white swimsuit there would have been no chance whatsoever!! .. a stark contrast to nowadays 😄💖. As a teenager I used to hate summer or holidays in general because I’d have to wear some kind of swimwear. I’d try to keep myself as covered up as possible in shorts and T-shirt’s to avoid it where possible. I was so worried about what other people would think of me or if they knew what size I was wearing. I spent so much time worrying about silly things that meant absolutely nothing. I laugh now about it in some ways but a part of me is annoyed for letting that want for a “perfect beach body” occupy so much of my headspace. No matter what your age please don’t shy away from this time of the year.. you will thank yourself in years to come. Create your own beach body rules and wear what you want to wear. xx #mermaidthighs #swimwear #bodylove #effyourbeautystandards #curvyfashion #psblogger #bopo

A post shared by Louise O'Reilly (@stylemecurvy) on May 29, 2018 at 2:04pm PDT