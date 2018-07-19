¡Comprobado! Esta es la mejor manera de vengarte de tu ex
Al terminar una relación, normalmente quedamos devastadas, afligidas y sin ganas de nada. Pero, tienes que secarte las lágrimas y actuar contra tu ex.
Al terminar una relación, normalmente quedamos devastadas, afligidas y sin ganas de nada, pero, tienes que secarte las lágrimas, actuar y unirte a la mejor forma de vengarte de tu ex: el 'revenge body'.
Esta técnica, implica tener un cuerpo mejorado para la venganza de la ruptura, para que él vea de lo que se perdió.
La investigadora en psicología de la Universidad de Buffalo, Lora Park, estudió este fenómeno tan popular entre los jóvenes y sobre todo de celebridades como Khloé Kardashian, quien lo llevó a cabo al terminar con el jugador de básquetbol Lamar Odom.
El estudio arrojó que las personas que optan por un estilo de vida más fitness después de la separación, son más propensas a basar su autoestima en la aprobación de los demás, ya que están más preocupados por parecer más atractivos.
Por lo que, estas personas podrían tener una alta sensibilidad al rechazo por su apariencia, así como a relaciones basadas en la autoestima, entonces al tener un rechazo amoroso, su autoestima se ve muy afectada.
En consecuencia, buscan 'revenge body' para comenzar a trabajar en su exterior y así, ser aceptados por su imagen.
Los estudios realizados por Park mostraron que esta tendencia de apostar por el cómo te ves, se ha incrementado en esta era de redes sociales, por su fácil exposición al mundo web.
"Sal de tu casa, ve al gimnasio, no te aísles (…) la energía que ahora te sobran, tras una ruptura también significa que es un buen momento para decidir quién eres y qué quieres", señaló Amy Flowers, psicóloga clínica con licencia especializada en imagen corporal.
Trabajar en un 'revenge body' es en parte un problema de control. Puede ser una ilusión de control, pero "es una forma de sentir que estoy haciendo algo. No me voy a quedar sentado y marchitarme; voy a hacer algo para tratar de mejorarme a mí mismo", dijo Flowers.
Así que levántate, y no lo hagas por él, hazlo por ti misma y por tu salud, para que te sientas mejor en medio de esta difícil situación.