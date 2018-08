Hacer yoga con gatos: la terapia que todos quieren experimentar en Estados Unidos ¿te animas?

Ready for some amazing mews??!?! Ok here we go: We’ve partnered up with @straycatalliance so we can do our part in helping them get more cats out of high kill shelters. The tiny nugget in the photo is one of 4 kittens that joined Cat Therapy this week. 7 more cats & kittens saved from euthanasia by Stray Cat Alliance are joining us on Friday. And, ehem…they’re all available for adoption!!! And the more adoptions we get, the more kittens we can help them save. So get your paws on your computer and book a time to visit us NOW!! 💕

A post shared by Cat Therapy (@cattherapysb) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:53pm PST