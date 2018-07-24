Logra un bronceado perfecto sin necesidad de pasar horas bajo el sol con estos ositos de goma
Una nueva y deliciosa manera de broncearse ha llegado al mercado.
Una nueva y deliciosa manera de broncearse ha llegado al mercado. Y es que han lanzado unos nuevos ositos de goma comestibles que aumentan tu bronceado.
Sun Gummies es el último "suplemento dulce" que pretende mejorar el bronceado natural desde adentro hacia afuera, sin tener que pasar horas y horas disfrutando del calor del mediodía.
Las gummies de sabor a limonada de manzana afirman que "ayudan a acelerar un brillo magnífico de forma segura, rápida y efectiva" y "no solo lo ayudarán a sacar el máximo provecho de un bronceado natural antes de la exposición al sol o unas vacaciones de verano, sino también a prolongar su bronce: preparando la piel de antemano".
El "suplemento" ahora está disponible en Superdrug por £ 17.99.
UTAN & Tone recomienda "3-4 gomitas de sol por día, masticar bien antes de tragar, antes, durante y después de una exposición segura al sol".
Las gomitas también son veganas, sin gluten y no contienen colores o sabores artificiales.
UTAN & Tone's Sun Gummies vienen después del éxito de sus frambuesas Tan Gummies, el suplemento de bronceado comestible que tomó a Instragram por asalto a principios de este año, con fanáticos leales llevándose a las redes sociales para compartir impresionantes fotos de antes y después.
Ambos productos afirman darle un efecto bronceado "de adentro hacia afuera", usando vitaminas, minerales y nutrientes de plantas.
Tan Gummies y Sun Gummies contienen una gama de ingredientes aprobados por la EFSA, como la vitamina E, la vitamina C para ayudar con la formación de colágeno, y el zinc y la riboflavina para el mantenimiento de la piel normal.
