Los tatuajes que se hacen las mujeres que han decido cambiar su vida

One of your favourites of this year, certainly loved doing it and definitely up for doing simplistic cute stuff next year for you all. Can’t waaaait to see what you all want when my bookings open (19th Jan – see previous posts for details). I’m thinking about doing two/three days a week dedicated to doing small, quick pieces. What days do you think I should choose? 😘 (Friday/Saturday’s are my days off) xxx

A post shared by • Emily Weber (@dearemilyann) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:14pm PST