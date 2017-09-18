Esta instagramer fitness perdió 70 mil seguidores por mostrar lo que la hace feliz
Ella decidió dejar de ser esclava de su vida
Sophie Gray era una instagramer fitness que adoraba compartir fotos de su perfectamente bien moldeado cuerpo y los alimentos saludables que comía. Hasta que un día le anunció a sus 430 mil seguidores que no volvería a hacerlo. ¿La razón? Eso realmente no la hacia feliz.
Quizá piensas que los fans de Sophie aplaudieron su decisión –al cabo que lo importante era verla contenta–; sin embargo no fue así, y en menos de lo que te imaginas casi 70 mil de ellos dejaron de seguirla.
Gray compartió la siguiente imagen:
Con este mensaje:
Ya no verán fotos así de mi cuerpo en Instagram por esta razón. Tener six pack y espacio entre los muslos no te hace feliz. La pizza y las galletas son jodidamente deliciosas. Y estoy harta de que se les diga a las mujeres que tienen que ser algo más que ellas mismas para ser felices. Sé que estuve en la industria #fitspo durante años, y aún quiero que cuiden su cuerpo, pero [esto] apesta”.
Un movimiento positivo
Y pese a que muchos de sus fans dejaron de apoyarla, Sophie está decidida a seguir por su nuevo camino, es decir mostrase haciendo cosas y comiendo alimentos que la hacen feliz. “Aquellas imágenes me hacían sentir de manera inadecuada”, reveló de forma sincera en un posteo.
Siempre me preocupaba por mi imagen corporal, porque mi ‘valor’ en Instagram dependía de ello. Fui yo quien estuvo detrás de esa cuenta durante tres años. Vi cuáles son las imágenes que mejor funcionaban y me di cuenta de lo que la gente quería ver: más físico, más delgadez, más definición y perfección”.
Ahora que Sophie busca ayudar a las personas a sentirse cómodas con su cuerpo y evitar que sientan ansiedad por no tener la “vida perfecta” que se muestra en las redes sociales, sus seguidores han comenzado a aumentar de nuevo.
Ella está conciente de que ser realista con su vida y con lo que la hace feliz (sanamente) puede ser una inspiración para aquellos que antes se miraban en un espejo distorsionado.
Hi. I'm Sophie, and I did wake up like this. I also woke up hella excited about all of the amazing new friends @wayofgray has gained over the last day. Friends, not followers. I'm serious.. if you guys see me strolling around in the real world, hug me. Get up in my shit and tell me how we're best friends. I love that. It's also this girls birthday so you being here is such a beautiful present. But for real, thank you. Thank you for being here and allowing me to share this message. Thank you for sharing your stories, tagging your friends and getting real about your relationship with yourself. Thank you for wanting #real not #perfect. Thank you for embracing your insecurities and wanting to accept the sh*t out of who you truly are. Thank you for simply being you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Also, you're fucking awesome (in case you didn't know!)
I swear one of the best things I did for my mental health was become a puppy mum to this little friend. There's something about seeing him wag his tail that immediately improves my mood. Who can relate?!! Comment 🐶 or 🐱if your fur friend is your best friend! 😍😍😍😍😍 (For people asking, he's a cocker spaniel)
Today I had breakfast, went to the farmers market, had chocolate covered almonds, lunch, and this doughnut. I also plan to work out, go to the dog park and have dinner. To some this may sound like a super average day. And it is – but to me, this is the type of day "the fitness @wayofgray" was having me miss out on. For her, there was always a photo shoot coming up. What if those chocolate covered almonds ruined the photos? What if the workout wasn't tough enough? BREAD?! I know this may sound silly. I may be called vain, or foolish or some other word to belittle my experience. Not understanding this experience doesn't mean it wasn't real for me. You may also think I'm encouraging others to be unhealthy, and that's not it either. I understand that @wayofgray's old images may have been inspiring. And, to that I say there are tons of those accounts you can follow for those images. But, I know those images were damaging for many. While I believe we all must take accountability for our experiences, it doesn't make contributing to others insecurities any easier. But, most importantly, those images made Sophie Gray feel inadequate. Everything I did revolved around those photos. I was constantly worrying about my body image because my "worth" through this channel depended on it. Again, this can make me seem vain. But, I was the one behind the account for 3 years. I saw what images performed better. I saw what people wanted to see – fitter, thinner, more defined, & perfect. This is why @wayofgray is what it is now. This is why I'm here talking about accepting the shit out of yourself. This is why I want you to fucking love yourself. Because, if you always think you have to be something to be enough, you never will be. But, if you can wrap your head around the truth that you are enough exactly as you are, freedom awaits you. Freedom from others judgement. Freedom from your food fears. Freedom from your insecurities. And freedom from needing to be someone or something other than yourself. You, exactly as you are now, are enough. PS.. quiz through my link in my bio to see how you feel about yourself! Plus free gifts! 😘❤️