Esta instagramer fitness perdió 70 mil seguidores por mostrar lo que la hace feliz

Hi. I'm Sophie, and I did wake up like this. I also woke up hella excited about all of the amazing new friends @wayofgray has gained over the last day. Friends, not followers. I'm serious.. if you guys see me strolling around in the real world, hug me. Get up in my shit and tell me how we're best friends. I love that. It's also this girls birthday so you being here is such a beautiful present. But for real, thank you. Thank you for being here and allowing me to share this message. Thank you for sharing your stories, tagging your friends and getting real about your relationship with yourself. Thank you for wanting #real not #perfect. Thank you for embracing your insecurities and wanting to accept the sh*t out of who you truly are. Thank you for simply being you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Also, you're fucking awesome (in case you didn't know!)

