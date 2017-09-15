Esta es la prueba de cómo el Síndrome Pre Menstrual transforma el cuerpo de las mujeres
Con una foto esta chica lo dejó claro
El Síndrome Pre Menstrual (SPM) es una mal que aqueja a muchas mujeres. Aunque unas lo sentimos más que otras, es un hecho que es algo con lo que cada periodo vivimos.
Clínica Mayo señala que el SPM es un conjunto de síntomas vinculados con el ciclo menstrual. Los síntomas del SPM se dan entre 1 y 2 semanas antes de que se presente el período menstrual (menstruación o sangrado mensual). Normalmente desaparecen cuando comienza el sangrado.
Una ‘instagramer’ compartió un mensaje con el que te sentirá identificada, pues si bien hay mujeres a las que el molesto SPM no les impacta, hay otras que no pueden con los molestos síntomas. Señaló que a veces este síndrome puede inflamarnos, hacer que nos sintamos incómodas, que una 'pancita’ se dibuje en nuestro abdomen y que no tenemos por qué avergonzarnos de ello.
Hey guys, let's be real for a moment. No, I'm not pregnant, and no, this is not a food-baby ❌ This is how pms looks like for me, and many other women. And it's nothing to be ashamed of. It is simply water retention and yes, it is really uncomfortable. But you know what makes it even more uncomfortable? -walking around hating your body because of it. There are already a lot of hormones effecting your mental state in quite a difficult matter, and during this period many of us need some extra self-care and gentleness. Trying to fight your physical body and how it appears during this time will not be a good idea since you're already more sensitive to physical neglect and self-loathing. It is really important that you learn to love yourself no matter how your body looks/how you perceive it – 'cause your body's shape/size/form will not be a constant factor. And this is what I look like for at least one week a month. And that is many weeks in a lifetime. So, I wanted to show you this – to show you that it is ok, that no one looks like the pictures they post on instagram at all times. We choose to show others what we are proud of – but I think it is important to be proud of the totality of you – to learn to be proud of you, no matter what your body looks like. Thanks for your support, love you guys 💕
Hey chicos, seamos reales por un momento. No, no estoy embarazada, y no, esto no es una panza de comida. Así es como SPM aparece en mí y muchas otras mujeres. Y no hay nada de qué avergonzarse.
Es simplemente retención de agua y sí, es realmente incómodo. Pero ¿sabes lo que lo hace aún más incómodo? Odiar su cuerpo debido a él.
Tratar de luchar contra nuestro cuerpo y cómo luce durante este tiempo no será una buena idea ya que ya eres más sensible a la negligencia física y a la autocrítica. Es muy importante que aprendas a amarte a ti mismo sin importar cómo luce tu cuerpo y cómo lo percibes, porque su forma no será un factor constante. Y esto es lo que me aparece por lo menos una semana al mes. Y eso es muchas semanas en la vida. Por lo tanto, quería mostrártelo.
El cuerpo de las mujeres no sólo se inflama, también tiene estos síntomas durante el SPM:
Acné
Inflamación o sensibilidad en los senos
Cansancio
Dificultades para conciliar el sueño
Malestar estomacal, inflamación, constipación o diarrea
Dolor de cabeza o de espalda
Cambios en el apetito o atracones
Dolor articular o muscular
Problemas para concentrarse o para recordar las cosas
Tensión, irritabilidad, cambios de humor o ataques de llanto
Ansiedad o depresión