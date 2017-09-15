Esta es la prueba de cómo el Síndrome Pre Menstrual transforma el cuerpo de las mujeres

Hey guys, let's be real for a moment. No, I'm not pregnant, and no, this is not a food-baby ❌ This is how pms looks like for me, and many other women. And it's nothing to be ashamed of. It is simply water retention and yes, it is really uncomfortable. But you know what makes it even more uncomfortable? -walking around hating your body because of it. There are already a lot of hormones effecting your mental state in quite a difficult matter, and during this period many of us need some extra self-care and gentleness. Trying to fight your physical body and how it appears during this time will not be a good idea since you're already more sensitive to physical neglect and self-loathing. It is really important that you learn to love yourself no matter how your body looks/how you perceive it – 'cause your body's shape/size/form will not be a constant factor. And this is what I look like for at least one week a month. And that is many weeks in a lifetime. So, I wanted to show you this – to show you that it is ok, that no one looks like the pictures they post on instagram at all times. We choose to show others what we are proud of – but I think it is important to be proud of the totality of you – to learn to be proud of you, no matter what your body looks like. Thanks for your support, love you guys 💕

