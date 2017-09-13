Cambió tres hábitos cotidianos y bajó 65 kilos en 11 meses
No es cuestión de milagros, si no de cambiar los hábitos alimenticios
No es cuestión de milagros, sino de voluntad y de cambiar la manera de alimentarse. La inglesa Tabitha Rogers llegó a pesar 130 kilos y ahora presume su increíble transformación.
Desde niña sufrió bullying, maltratos y abandono por su sobrepeso. Pero su vida cambio cuando a los 24 años realizó un viaje por Europa, pero cuando llegó a su asiento no cabía debido a los 130 kilos que pesaba; en ese momento se sintió humillada y entendió que era el momento de un cambio.
"Pensé 'nadie merece vivir así', ese fue mi momento de iluminación. Además, mi doctor me dijo que estaba a punto de padecer de colitis ulcerativa que, si sigue avanzando, puede llegar a convertirse en cáncer de intestino", explicó al Daily Mail.
Aquí su antes y después,
I have been a bit too scared to post this past pic until now. At my heaviest of around 130kgs to now at 77kgs. Anything is possible once you finally reach the point of "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!" My weight has been up and down all my life. It wasn't until I was finally ready to let go of bad eating as a comfort, that I finally started seeing change. You can do anything. Your mind is powerful and it can be changed. ❤🌼😊 #fitness #cleaneating #healthy #progress #weightloss #51kgdown #believe #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #mindovermatter #braintraining #gymgains #lifestylechange #nodieting #poweredbyplants
Almost 2 years ago now I went to Europe with my family. In the 8 weeks we were abroad there are literally about 4 photos with me in them, it just made me really sad that I was so uncomfortable. I remember how hard all the walking was. On the flight over I had to be upgraded as my bum was too large for the economy seat. Then my ankles and feet swelled up three times their size due to poor circulation and the altitude (swelling that didnt go down for 3 weeks and required me to wear compression socks for the rest of our flights). Don't ge me wrong, I have amazing memories from my time in Europe, I just wish my weight wasn't what I remember most. That's why a resolution of mine for this year is to start putting money away to go back and do everything again. Do everything I was too unfit to do. Take a MILLION photos and SMILE because I'm alive and healthy and know that my ass won't need upgrading on the way home 😛 😀😀😀61kgs down today 😀😀😀 Only 4 kgs off my goal weight 👍 I am just so thankful for my family, my partner, my health and my Wonderful God. 🌼 Without this balance I would not be where I am today, Starting a new chapter of my life ❤ • • • • • #fitnessmotivation #fitspo #fitfam #fit #healthy #sweat #transformation #progress #health #fitness #gymlife #hardwork #fatloss #gym #training #instahealth #healthychoices #motivation #instagood #determination #lifestyle #diet #cleaneating #jesus #salvation #organicliving #exercise #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation
¿Qué fue lo que hizo?
Lo primero que dejó fue el azúcar y el gluten, posteriormente abandonó las comidas procesadas y se concentró en mantener una cierta consistencia en sus hábitos alimenticios. Finalmente le sumó ejercicio diario y en sólo 11 meses logró perder 65 kilos.
"Me di cuenta de que no estaba comiendo para sentirme bien, estaba comiendo porque me odiaba. Usaba la comida y el alcohol y aunque no lo hacía en demasía, lo hacía lo suficiente como para ganar peso".
Su rutina fitness comenzó con caminatas y nado, después incluyó circuitos más intensos y ejercicios musculares de resistencia. Al intensificar su rutina, dejó de fumar, contrató un entrenador personal y decidió seguir una alimentación casi completamente libre de origen animal. Para el desayuno bebía un batido de aislado proteico con frutas, suplementos y agua de coco y a la hora del almuerzo y la cena optaba por comer ensaladas.
"Para ser honesta, sentí que había pasado 22 años de mi vida sin vivir y ahora siento que desperté", agregó.
What's your morning ritual? ☉ The way we start our morning sets up our entire day 🌼🍌🍎 What I like to do: 1L of water immediately on rising – this gets the bowels and digestive system moving, 15 min prayer/ meditation, 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar in water – for alkalinity, 20-30 min ab workout – whilst listening to something upbeat, then I make breakkie ❤ Doing this every morning before work helps to ensure I am focused throughout my day 😊 Take time to love yourself every morning 💕 #love
Así luce ahora,
Después de ver su cambio, actualmente también busca ayudar a los demás a través del sitio web Vibrant Healthy Living, donde además de contar su experiencia, responden preguntas y dan consejos.
Working hard pays off 😊 4cm's gone from my thighs in a week and the loose skin on my tummy has firmed quite a bit- mixture of longer runs and a Coconut oil/ Grapefruit & Frankincense essential oil mixture ❤ It sometimes frustrates me a little bit when people say I haven't lost 76kgs or I have no loose skin… 😂 I can grab a massive handful from any given part of me… it may spring back but it's there… This is the direct result of an extremely careful vegan/ sugar-free/ gluten-free and no oils bar Coconut lifestyle… no chemicals and dedication.