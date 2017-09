Aerolínea viajó con perros y gatos en la cabina para salvarlos del huracán

Southwest Flies Shelter Pets Affected By Harvey to New Home

We're humbled and inspired by the teamwork shown by our partners and Employees to coordinate and fly 64 animals from Houston shelters that needed to be moved to make room for families' displaced pets. Special thanks to the hardworking team at Helen Woodward Animal Center, the Airport Authority teams in Austin and San Diego, the TSA, and of course, our amazing AUS and SAN Employees.

Posted by Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, September 6, 2017