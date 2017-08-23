Esta blogger quiere que dejes de creer en los ‘cuerpos perfectos’ de Instagram
Puedes tener un abdomen plano sólo con una buena postura
Instagram está lleno de cuentas que muestran cuerpos perfectos, mismos que han sido trabajados en el gimnasio, pero también algunos que son productos de la postura, ésta puede determinar si se nos nota el abdomen o no.
Al menos eso es lo que Sara Puhton quiere mostrar a través de los comparativos que realiza a través de la red social de las fotografías.
Tiene sólo 20 años y es una de las mujeres que impulsa el movimiento ‘body positive’ que busca la aceptación de cuerpo, sin importar si se tiene estrías o ‘llantitas’.
Booty pop 🍑🌿 I was scrolling through my old photos and came across these photos where I was trying to take one of those sandy bum pics 😬 I posted the right one back in January, but the left is the reality behind that photo ☺️ I still sometimes get a slight pang of sadness and jealousy when I see all the big beautiful bums on instagram and wish I could magically have what they have. Because sometimes I feel like all my booty gains are gone when I take photos where it looks smaller, but then I remember that I shouldn't compare my body to theirs. I have a great booty and so do they! It's all about posing/angles and nobody looks like that all the time. There's nothing wrong with posting a good photo of your booty, you should post it if you feel like it! Just remember that when you're scrolling through social media and see all the posed bums that you too have a great bum and that nobody looks like that 24/7 ☺️ It seems like big butts are the thing that so many people want currently. But remember that you don't need a big booty to be beautiful. All butts are good butts ☺️ All of our bodies are different and you don't need a specific body type to fit into what society defines as beautiful!! It's stressful and so messed up that body parts and types are going in and out of style- before it was being really thin, now it's having a big booty. That shouldn't be a thing. It causes so much stress and self hate to people who do not have these things. I know it's hard but instead of trying to obtain these things, love how you look now. Not how you'll look if you loose X amount of weight or get a bigger booty. Because trust me when you get to those things you'll just want something more. Be comfortable in your own skin no matter what angle, posed or unposed, and you'll radiate beauty! 🌴☀️ —————————————— . . . #bopowarrior #bootypop #allbodiesaregoodbodies #bootyfordays #bootybuilding #instagramvsreallife #beforeafter #selfconfidence #youareyou #dontchange #acceptyourself #bodypositive #lawofattraction #everyoneisbeautiful #selflove #bepresent #findyourself #dontcare #cellulite #effyourbeautystandards
Con frases como “nadie luce una figura perfecta desde todos los ángulos” esta joven quiere recordarle al mundo que no todo lo que vemos en Instagram es verdad.
En sus fotos se puede ver cómo una postura cambia por completo el sentido de una fotografía, de hecho, eso es lo que ella busca recalcar a las jóvenes que la siguen. Les recuerda constantemente que no deben compararse con otras mujeres porque todos los cuerpos son hermosos.
Progress photo talk 💁🏼🌿 I was taking progress pictures initially, but I took many different photos and ended up wanting to do one of these flexed/posing vs chilling posts (I know they're done to death but I don't care cause I love doing them 😬). But anyway, when I started working out I kept thinking to myself "I can't wait till I'm on week 100, I'll look so good by then and my progress pictures will be DA BOMB". But I'm on week 96 now and weirdly felt like I don't have that much difference between now and week 1 (when my body is relaxed), cause I saw other people doing relaxed poses and had massive differences. But then I realised that I actually don't care 🤷🏼♀️ because I shouldn't feel the need to post a photo to get validation on how hard I've worked, it's this weird mindset I got from having a fitness account and getting comments on photos, where people would judge my progress. I got weirdly obsessed with wanting to please everyone and have no one say anything negative. But it doesn't matter how long you've worked out for, or how much muscle you've gained or fat you've lost. It isn't some competition of who can do the most, the quickest. It's about YOU being healthy and happy! So next time you find yourself comparing yourself to anyone's photos, seeing how long they've worked out or how they look compared to you, STOP. You should be so proud of yourself for being you! We all have different lives and bodies, life isn't always linear, sometimes we need to navigate through things first, everyone's journey is unique! Also, as you can see, poses change how you look!!! instagram isn't reality, It's a snap of a second into someone's life. It's just one photo, please don't let that ruin your confidence cause you are absolutely remarkable and there's no point in wanting to be or look like someone else ☺️ love who you are, it's a lot easier than trying to please everyone 🌴☀️ —————————————— . . . #beforeandafter #transformationtuesday #lawofattraction #bodypositivity #lifeisgreat #dowhatyoulove #bootybuilding #progressnotperfection #bodyimage #bikinibody #weightlossjourney #beyou #confidence #selflove #embraceyourself #manifest
Otra de sus imágenes se la dedica a la ropa que elegimos, pues según ella, una talla puede hacernos sentir mal. Relata la diferencia entre utilizar una talla europea versus una americana y cómo un simple número puede hacernos creer algo que no somos.