Esta es la radical transformación del cuerpo de una mujer en sólo unas horas

Someone commented on my photo telling me they were unfollowing me because I made them feel bad about their body 😥 It was not malicious or mean it was just honest. I've actually done several interviews for many different online publications about body image and the affects of social media on this topic. I said that if I ever made anyone feel bad about their body I want them to unfollow me, because I only follow women who make me feel good ❤️ I am super insecure about having no boobs so I follow lots of chicky babes who are part of the #ittybittytittycommittee who look sexy AF. It's made me feel more secure and confident in my body. I encourage you to do the same. Surround yourself with women who lift you up, inspire and motivate you 👯 I'm posting this pic for girls that ask me if I have a flat stomach all the time. No, no I don't 🙈 My stomach is flat for about 10% of the day. I don't generally prance around my house in a pink bikini and gold jewellery 👙👑 haha but mostly look like the left, a lil bloated, head towel on and socks I borrowed (stole ha) off a friend (thanks Nicola hehe) 💕

