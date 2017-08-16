Esta es la radical transformación del cuerpo de una mujer en sólo unas horas
Sí, de la mañana a la noche tu cuerpo puede hincharse y lucir más robusto
El movimiento ‘body positive’ llama a aceptar las curvas, estrías y marcas de nuestro cuerpo, es un recordatorio de que todas las figuras son diferentes y cada una es bella.
Madalin Giornetta es una joven entrenadora personal que se ha hecho famosa por compartir imágenes suyas en las que se puede ver cómo una dieta con más calorías puede transformar el cuerpo y hacerlo ver más saludable.
Decidió compartir una imagen en Instagram en la que comprará la forma en la que luce su abdomen por la mañana contra la tarde porque alguien le dijo que su cuerpo no era ‘real’.
Así como muchas mujeres ‘curvy’ son criticadas porque hacen apología a la obesidad, según usuarios de redes, Madalin mostraba un estereotipo de cuerpo que es imposible conseguir.
La bloggera fitness decidió escribir un mensaje en el que defiende su cuerpo y señala que como muchas, su cuerpo se transforma a lo largo del día.
“Estoy publicando esta foto para las chicas que me preguntan si tengo un estómago plano todo el tiempo. No, no, no tengo. Mi estómago está plano durante aproximadamente el 10% del día”.
Someone commented on my photo telling me they were unfollowing me because I made them feel bad about their body 😥 It was not malicious or mean it was just honest. I've actually done several interviews for many different online publications about body image and the affects of social media on this topic. I said that if I ever made anyone feel bad about their body I want them to unfollow me, because I only follow women who make me feel good ❤️ I am super insecure about having no boobs so I follow lots of chicky babes who are part of the #ittybittytittycommittee who look sexy AF. It's made me feel more secure and confident in my body. I encourage you to do the same. Surround yourself with women who lift you up, inspire and motivate you 👯 I'm posting this pic for girls that ask me if I have a flat stomach all the time. No, no I don't 🙈 My stomach is flat for about 10% of the day. I don't generally prance around my house in a pink bikini and gold jewellery 👙👑 haha but mostly look like the left, a lil bloated, head towel on and socks I borrowed (stole ha) off a friend (thanks Nicola hehe) 💕
Dijo que la mayoría del tiempo su cuerpo se ve hinchado, que las fotos a veces engañan porque están pensados para ser aspiracionales.
Señaló también que es necesario rodearnos de mujeres que nos sumen, no nos hagan sentir mal con nuestro cuerpo y nos apoyen para cambiar las cosas que no nos gustan.
Además de dar un mensaje ‘body positive’, Madalin explica a través de sus fotos cómo ha transformado su cuerpo a partir de la ingesta de ma´s calorías y un cambio drástico en su rutina de ejercicios.
🔥CUSTOM PROGRAMS NOW LIVE 🔥 LINK IN BIO 👆🏼Shoot me, I did one of those Instagram VS Reality posts haha 🙈I couldn’t help myself 💁🏼So this is the truth. On Sunday nights, I fake tan 🍊On Monday morning, I put what I’m wearing in the right and go to the gym 🏋🏼♀️I don’t wear makeup 💄🙅🏼 I’m freezing cold coz it’s like 2 degrees and my gym is hardcore so it’s in a garage and colddddd ☃️I only wear these leggings to the gym because they are my warmest pair in the morning. My hair is always in a plait, and I don't wear a cute crop top. I can never find cute low cut socks, so am just content finding matching socks 🤓 When I get home, I take alllll my photos for the week. As I am so busy during the week, I like to take all my photos at once so I only have to fake tan once, and do my makeup once. So, I do like 5 outfit changes and now that it’s cold in the morning, I am dying. Seriously guys. This is hard work. My tan always looks better pre-shower so I still haven’t showered and feel so gross but you know, #tanonfleek and #sacrifices. I do my transformational photo which I always dread because I can’t wear socks and I take some sexy photos like this too because what the hell, I’m in a bikini and that ain’t happening again all week. I then shower and get into my reallll comfy clothes. And put on a pair of really warm socks. If you see me at the gym, this is what I will look like. I understand that my Instagram needs to look pretty, and no-one wants to see me in a jumper and blue leggings every day. But, if you guys are digging it, let me know, coz it’ll be a real help if I don’t have to fake tan every Sunday night! 👍🏼#helpasisterout #itstoocoldforthis