El lado oscuro de la explosión de la moda Plus Size

Spent some time last night planning my next romantic getaway with my love @maycorsini 💖💍💖 Got me remembering our dream honeymoon, a whole year and a half ago, I can’t believe it’s already been so long! Time flies when you’re living your happily ever after 😁😁 We started a little tradition of running away together each year for our anniversary. We Honeymooned in Croatia and Greece, road tripped in Iceland for our one year anniversary, and coming up next October, Hawaii here we come for anniversary number 2!! Marry your best friend, you’ll have fun forever 😁 🌸🌴🌺 #PlusSizeModel #GayMarried #BigGayWife

