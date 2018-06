La razón por la que debes eliminar el cereal de tu desayuno si quieres bajar de peso

Wasn’t it great when you had the guilt-free notion that having a sugar-bomb first thing in the morning was “part of a balanced breakfast?” The pic above is a standard size bowl of Raisin Bran Crunch (2.5c + 1.5c milk + 1c OJ), which actually isn’t as bad as others that were essentially just candy/sweets – chocolate, marsh-mellows, chocolate-chip cookies, etc. Unfortunately, several polls of breakfast eating habits still isolate cold cereal as the top choice for men & women in the US. ————— 👉🏼On the other hand, we have the Omelette 🍳& Sweet Potato 🥔Hash combo. Ingredients: > 3 Pasture Eggs and 1 Egg White > 1/2c Spinach > 1/2c Sweet Potatoes > 1/3 Avocado, > 1/4c Onions, 1/2 Bell Pepper, 1/2 Tomato, 1 oz Mozzarella ————— Omelette’s are my favorite because not only do you get a nice dose of protein & a series of micronutrients, you also have the option of throwing whatever veggies you like in with it to add extra flavor, nutrients, and fiber. ————— I also like sweet potato hash as my carbs because it provides resistant starch: ✅ beneficial for your cells ✅ beneficial for gut bacteria – prebiotic; helps bacteria to produce short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which is the top energy source for cells in your large intestine; ✅decreases inflammation and changes metabolism of gut bacteria; ✅ May play role in preventing colon cancer and Inflammatory bowel disease. ✅Can also reduce the rise in blood sugar after a meal and improve insulin sensitivity ✅ Can increase satiety ————— 🔹Tip: How prepare potatoes changes their resistant starch content. One type of resistant starch is formed when foods are cooled after heating. Some starches lose their original structure when heated. If they are later cooled, a new structure is formed. Resistant starch remains higher after reheating foods that have previously been cooled. The same goes for rice & pasta. ——— #breakfast #cereal #sugar #carbs #eggs #omelette #starch #meal plan #protein #calories #macros #cooking #cleaneating #healthy #healthyeating #nutrition #mealprep #health #healthyfood #fitfood #paleo #paleofriendly #brainfood #focus #inflammation #microbiome #probiotics #guthealth

