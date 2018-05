Una jóven que casi muere por su extrema delgadez le da una lección al mundo con su nueva figura

My #transformationtuesday Size 6 to Size 14. 2013 vs 2018. I was an aspiring runway model spiraling down hill. Not being naturally thin, all I focused on was diet, exercise and how thin I could become (eating disorder). I wasn’t happy as I wasn’t living life as my true self… 5 YEARS LATER HERE I AM at my natural size. I am truly my self, the HEALTHIEST and HAPPIEST I’ve ever been😁🙌🏼. I’ve learnt that we are all unique and amazing in our own way and that we don’t need to change for society! We are who we are, and that is beautiful. We’ve only got one life, so embrace who you truly are and life will embrace you back❤️🙌🏼😌 #beautybeyondsize #bodyconfidence #mystory #plussizemodel #curvyconfidenceco #annaliesegann #recovery

ANNALIESE GANN May 21, 2018