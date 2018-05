Te contamos cómo hacer las poses de yoga que tienen a Britney Spears en forma

NEW YOGA CLASS – On my holidaybobs at the moment getting some much needed r&r and familytimes. Back next week with 2 yoga classes. Both designed to help you flow into your day and ignite those energy levels 💥 . TUES – 10.30 @yogatherapies, Heaton THURS – 10.30 Freelance dance, Jesmond . . I’m off to practice getting my shoulders over my angles. #practice #practice #practice . #yoga #yogateacher #newcastleyoga #flow #vinyasa #whatsonnewcastle #camel #ustrasana #alignment

A post shared by Becs Cairney (@themodernyoga) on May 11, 2018 at 1:59am PDT