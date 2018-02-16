Mujer perdió más de 25 kilos y su transformación te inspirará

Gooooooood Morning! 🌝🌝 – – There are scale victories and there are non-scale victories. One of my most significant nsv’s is going from an 18/20 (XL-XXL) to a 12/14 (M-L). #transformationtuesday #transformation #transformationjourney #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossmotivation #fitspo #blackwomenworkout #blackwomenlosingweight #afrogirlfitness #transformfitspo #igtransformationpage #howtotransform #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeafter #weightlossultimate #tramsfit

A post shared by L Savage (@ellesavagefitness) on Jan 30, 2018 at 6:25am PST