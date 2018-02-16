Mujer perdió más de 25 kilos y su transformación te inspirará
Elle bajó 27 kilos ejercitándose desde su casa
Elle, una madre de 32 años originaria de Toronto se sometió a un estricto régimen de ejercicios en casa y dieta después de tener a su hija, con lo que logró bajar 27 kilos y pasar de ser talla 20 a talla 12.
Gooooooood Morning! 🌝🌝 – – There are scale victories and there are non-scale victories. One of my most significant nsv’s is going from an 18/20 (XL-XXL) to a 12/14 (M-L). #transformationtuesday #transformation #transformationjourney #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossmotivation #fitspo #blackwomenworkout #blackwomenlosingweight #afrogirlfitness #transformfitspo #igtransformationpage #howtotransform #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeafter #weightlossultimate #tramsfit
Su increíble transformación fue posible gracias a que adoptó el habito de llevar un diario de sus comidas, lo que le permitía asegurarse de que estuviera consumiendo las cantidades necesarias para su cuerpo, edad y estilo de vida. Elle cuenta que una de las cosas que más le costó trabajo dejar fue el pan ya que lo ama.
My average size as an adult was typically 18. I got pregnant and my weight was the highest it had ever been, north of 320 lbs. I don’t say north of because I’m embarrassed to tell you the actual number, I honestly don’t know. The last time I looked at the scale during a doctors visit was June 29th and I delivered my daughter July 27th. Looking back now I wish I had known my heaviest weight so I could know the real numbers I’ve lost! – – Within a few weeks I was back wearing my regular clothing, which ranged from size 16-20 (thank you breastfeeding!) And post baby is really when my transformation began. As my daughter became mobile I was chasing her around and as she began eating solids she started wanting to eat what I was eating, so I knew I had to make better eating choices. I wanted better for my daughter and eventually I wanted better for myself too. – – March 2017 I decided to join and simultaneously create a Biggest Loser type fitness group on FB. I went back and forth about the decision for weeks and ultimately just pulled the trigger. I am so glad that I did. It’s funny I never felt bad about myself or hated my body like most people probably assume. I saw the opportunity to a.) win some cash lol b.) engage my competitive side c.) form a group with like minded women. #weightloss #weightlossjourney #healthyliving #healthyfood #weightlosstransformation #transformationtuesday #transformation
En cuanto a su rutina de ejercicios, Elle cuenta que no quiso pagar una membresía a un gimnasio ya que le parecen demasiado costosas, en lugar recurrió a videos de YouTube con los que se guiaba para ejercitarse en casa cinco días a la semana.
Sept 2016 wedding vs Sept 2017 wedding 👰🏾 it’s wild to me how I don’t really notice any drastic changes until I look at side by side photos! 💁🏾♀️ #transformationtuesday #transformation #transformationpic #transformations #transformationjourney #transformationinprogress #transformationfitnation #blackwomenlosingweight #afrogirlfitness #fitnessmotivation #fitspo #fitspiration #fit #oneyear #wedding #afrocentricfitness #tramsfit #fitnesslife #healthyliving #healthylifestyle #transformfitspo #fitchocolate365
De esta experiencia, la lección más valiosa que aprendió fue que cuando se tiene decisión para trabajar duro, los resultados siempre son satisfactorios. A través del medio Black Weightloss Success, expresó:
“He tenido sobrepeso toda mi vida, ya había intentado hacer dieta y ejercitarme anteriormente pero nunca había encontrado una rutina que funcionara para mí, la diferencia es que ahora me uní a un grupo de Facebook en donde hablo con mujeres en la misma situación que yo y nos apoyamos.”
El consejo que da a personas que como ella quieren transformar su cuerpo es que no se comparen con otros y comiences a hacer cambios pequeños en su vida, además de rodearse de gente que los apoye y motive en el proceso.