Así es como Emilia Clarke consigue su figura para 'Game of Thrones'

The lesser spotted Emilia found grazing so intently on her insane in the membrane deliciousness of @gjustabakery she has actually stopped talking. #thisonlyhappensonceeveryseconddecade #yesthatstwoplatesyestheyrebothmine #wouldtheynoticeificreptintoacupboardandneverleft? #good.food.makes.for.good.living. 👊

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Jan 23, 2016 at 4:58pm PST