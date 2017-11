Por esto vemos a varios famosos siendo denunciados por acoso sexual

When I was a child, my adult neighbor made sexually explicit comments to me in what I now recognize as “grooming” behavior, and a neighborhood girl told me stories about him that leads me to believe he sexually assaulted her. In middle school the girls knew who the “creepy” teacher was. In college multiple friends told me they were survivors of assault, and today I continue to hear more and more stories from friends. I have also experienced unwanted touching and sexual harassment. As a prosecutor I have seen countless awful crimes committed against girls and women. One rape victim’s impact statement was so powerful that I had to put it down multiple times just to be able to finish reading it. I don’t have all the answers, but I do know that something has to change. Victim survivors must be believed, there must be consequences for behavior, and we have to be proactive in addressing the causes of the behavior. I’m thankful to those who have come forward and stand in solidarity with all survivors. This photo was taken before the Women's March. #endrapeculture #womensmarch #standup #stopviolenceagainstwomen #mn #mnleg #endsexualassault #believe #victimsrights #metoo

A post shared by Kelly Moller (@kellyforus) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:29am PST