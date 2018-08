Los tacones ya no son tan necesarios en estos 5 lugares

FALL CLOTHES are out & fun to shop @target ! 😉 Whether for work or school, check out @targetstyle for some amazing finds. Whole outfit is from this all time favorite store. Match with a nice @michaelkors Tote Bag. I felt super cute during my Nurse Staff Meeting😘 . . . #target#targetstyle#targetfinds#fall#michaelkors#totebag#loafers#ootdgals#ootdfash#whatiwore#meeting#prettylittleiiinspo#prettylittleeegirls#repost#coffee#pastries#fitness#lifestyle#inspire#filipina#lagirl#caligirl

A post shared by Kristeen, RN-BSN (@foxypnai87) on Aug 14, 2018 at 11:35am PDT