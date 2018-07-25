Ni pitillos, mom jeans ni culottes: estos serán los pantalones que se lleven esta temporada
¡Toma nota!
Como dirían por ahí, las modas siempre vuelven, y es una regla comprobadísima en el último tiempo. Vimos que los mom jeans hicieron un glorioso regreso el último tiempo, hoy es momento de darle el paso a otra tendencia: los flare jeans o también conocidos como bootcut.
Estos jeans son lo suficientemente largos como para cubrir el calzado que estés utilizando, ya sea zapatillas, tacos, botines o sandalias, y generalmente son rectos al final del pantalón aunque hemos visto también modelos más anchos. Generalmente son a la altura de la cintura o por sobre la cadera.
Sin duda esta es una alternativa muy cómoda para llevar en los meses venideros, así que tal vez sea momento de dejar atrás los pitillos, los mom jeans o los culottes ¿Por qué no?
