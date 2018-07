¿Usarías tu bikini al reves? ¡Descubre ésta nueva tendencia que causa furor en redes sociales!

#happyfourthofjuly from the little savage #Saturn and I. Today was his first day at the beach and he just chilled in is tent ⛺️ 🐈 🏝 @saturn_thesavage . Shout out to @bturner_ for this rad hat! . . . . . #catsofinstagram #savannahcat #bengalcat #beachbengal #catsatgram #kittensofinstagram #catsatthebeach #veganbody #crueltyfreemodel #sandiegomodel #sandiegoliving #coronadobeach #upsidedownbikini #bikinidoll #bikinicollab #lookingforcollabs #catsplay #exoticcat #everythinggucci #catstuff #vegantravel #veganshare #swimsuitseason

A post shared by @ brandyespi on Jul 4, 2018 at 8:42pm PDT