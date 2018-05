Lo Maas Bello: Los fashionistas que desafían el racismo y clasismo de la moda en Colombia

Over that head on our toes, start from the edge till you think you should bow! #fashionkilla #fashionable #follow4follow #milano #newyorkfashion #newyorkfaces #bloggerstyle #fashiondesignerslife #fashiondesigners #instaboy #picoftheday #instagay #instafashion #france #gaycommunity

A post shared by Scoth Barker (@dibarkerfashionhouse) on May 24, 2018 at 7:02pm PDT